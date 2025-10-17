A legend and a role model for many around the world, Lionel Messi became a global sensation thanks to his stint with FC Barcelona, for whom the Argentine footballer holds high regard. Messi took to social media and shared an 'incredible' message celebrating his 21st anniversary of his Barcelonian debut in La Liga. The then-coach, Frank Rijkaard, called upon Messi in the 80th minute of the La Liga match against Espanyol in October 2004, and he featured in merely seven appearances that season. Eventually, Messi proved to be a giant for the club, winning numerous titles and building an unmatched legacy at Blaugrana. Fans can check out Messi's post below. Inter Miami 4-0 Atlanta United, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace, Luis Suarez Hits 600 Career Goals As Herons Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi's Love For Barcelona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

