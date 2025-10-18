Atletico Madrid will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 after the international break as they will take on Osasuna at home. Atletico Madrid have won only three of their eight league matches, but they have suffered just one defeat, securing four draws. Their biggest win came against Real Madrid, who are currently the league leaders. Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in their last match ahead of the International break. While Diego Simeone will want to secure important three points, Atletico Madrid's recent record against Osasuna has not been in their favour. They have lost two of their last three league games with Osasuna. Frenkie de Jong Extends Stay at Barcelona Till 2029, Dutch Midfielder Signs New Contract With Spanish Giants.

Osasuna recorded a 2-1 victory over Getafe in their last match before the International break and they are at the 12th place in the points table. They have ten points from eight matches but they will face a tough battle against sixth-placed Atletico Madrid. While Osasuna has not been the best attacking side of the league, they have defended well as they have conceded only eight times, boasting a better record than Real Madrid and Barcelona. Osasuna have won two of their last three league games against Atletico Madrid and they will be confident entering this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Date Saturday, October 18 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atletico Madrid will host Osasuna are set to lock horns in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, and will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). ‘Incredible’ Lionel Messi Shares Post As Star Argentina Footballer Celebrates 21st Anniversary of His Barcelona Debut.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. It will be a closely fought game and is likely to end in a draw.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).