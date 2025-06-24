FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Boca Juniors will be facing Auckland City in their final game of the FIFA Club World Cup with the Argentinian club looking to secure their first win of the group phase. They lost to Bayern Munich in their last match after a draw with Benfica in their opener. Given the brand they are in South American football, the fans have been left disappointed with how things have turned out for the club so far. Opponents Auckland City are out of contention for the next round, and they will be playing for their pride here considering they are winless so far. FC Porto 4-4 Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Wessam Abou Ali Scores Hat-Trick As Eight-Goal Thriller Ends In Draw.

Edinson Cavani has trained with Boca Juniors first team and will be on the bench this evening. Nicolas Figal and Ander Herrera have been banned for four games each for the red card in the first match. Marcos Rojo is ruled out of this tie due to a muscle strain. Miguel Merentiel was on the scoresheet against Bayern Munich, and he will be the player to watch out for the club. Carlos Palacios will be the playmaker with Alan Velasco and Kevin Zenón as the wingers.

Myer Bevan will play the lone striker role for Auckland City with Mario Ilich and Zhou Tong as the advanced midfielders. Their defence has been the problem area for the club with the opponents scoring for fun against them. Michael den Heijer, Adam Mitchell, and Nikko Boxall will be under pressure to turn around their fortunes in the backline.

Auckland City vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Auckland City vs Boca Juniors Date Wednesday, June 25 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Geodis Park, Nashville Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Auckland City vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking for their first wins in the competition, both Auckland City and Boca Juniors will face off in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, June 25. The Auckland City vs Boca Juniors FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Geodis Park in Nashville and starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tadeo Allende, Luis Suarez Find Net As Lionel Messi and Co Qualify For Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Auckland City vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Auckland City vs Boca Juniors live telecast on any TV channel. For Auckland City vs Boca Juniors online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Auckland City vs Boca Juniors, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Auckland City vs Boca Juniors live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect a close game of football with Boca Juniors claiming a 2-0 win

