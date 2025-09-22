The 2025-26 football season has commenced in August and so has the UEFA Champions League first round of league stages games. Amid this, the Ballon d'Or is back. With anticipation of who will be crowned this year's best footballer of the year, the football fraternity is awaiting the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony. The Ballon d'Or is awarded annually by France Football to the best male and female footballers in the world based on their performance during the previous football season. A 30-player shortlist is created, and a panel of international journalists from countries in the top 100 of the FIFA World Ranking then vote to decide the winners. Following the tradition, the top 30-member list of nominees has already been released. Ballon d’Or 2025 List of Nominees: From Kylian Mbappe to Lamine Yamal, Check Names of Male Footballers Shortlisted for France Football Awards.

Ironically, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not part of the nomination, for the second time in a row. The duo have dominated the Ballon d'or awards for more than two decades and now with them having left Europe, the award is up for taking for the next generation of footballing superstars. In the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony, awards for the best male and female player, young player, goalkeeper, top scorer, and coach will all be given out. For the first time in history, the 2025 edition of the tournament will see an equal number of awards given out in the men’s and women’s game. Spanish star Lamine Yamal and French star Ousmane Dembele's tussle will be the key attraction for the awards in this season.

Ballon d’Or 2025 Ceremony Details

Match Ballon d’Or 2025 Ceremony Date Tuesday, September 23 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Ballon d’Or 2025 Ceremony? Know Date Time and Venue

The 69th annual Ballon d’Or ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 23, Tuesday. It is expected to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ballon d'Or 2025 Ceremony?

Sony Sports Network has taken the broadcasting rights of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony in India. Fans can watch the live telecast viewing option of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony online viewing option, read below. Ballon d'Or Winners List: Check Names of Footballers Who Have Won Prestigious Award By France Football.

How to Get Live Streaming of Ballon d'Or 205 Ceremony?

Sony Sports Network is the broadcaster of the Ballon d'Or ceremony in India. Hence, fans in India will get to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony online on the SonyLIV mobile app and website. Fans in India thus can also follow the live updates from Ballon d'Or's social media handles to get to know who won what at the prestigious award ceremony. For They can also watch it on the L’Equipe’s official YouTube channel globally.

