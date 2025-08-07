The Ballon d’Or 2025 list of nominees was announced on Thursday, August 7. Star footballers like Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembele have made the headlines in the 30-man list. Star forward Ousmane Dembele is the front-runner to win his maiden Ballon d’Or after scoring 36 goals and 13 assists for both club and country. Liverpool star and Premier League winner Salah is also in contention, along with Real Madrid and French forward Kylian Mbappe. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the UEFA Nations League, and Argentine legend Lionel Messi missed out. Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal has been included in the 30-man list. When is Ballon d'Or 2025? Know Date and Venue of 69th France Football Awards.

Ballon d’Or 2025 List of Nominees

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)