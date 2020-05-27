Bayern Munich Boss Hansi Flick Emulates This Pep Guardiola Feat With Bundesliga Der Klassiker Win Over Borussia Dortmund

Hansi Flick and Pep Guardiola (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As Bayern Munich took another step closer to a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown with a 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, coach Hansi Flick also joined an elite list. Joshua Kimmich’s 43rd-minute audacious chip over Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki handed Bayern a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table and a victory in Der Klassiker. With six matches remaining and Bayern on a seven-match winning streak, the league title looks only theirs to lose. Dortmund at second, for the second time in successive seasons, has now squandered a lead to fall behind and might have, just like last season, handed over the title. Joshua Kimmich's Wonder Goal Takes Bayern Munich Closer to Eighth Successive League Title.

Flick, who had taken over from predecessor Niko Kovac in November, has now won 15 of the first 18 matches he has coached – a feat only bettered by former Bayern manager Pep Guardiola, who had won 16 of his first 18 matches.

Flick has lost just twice in that time, a 1-2 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen in December. A goalless draw to RB Leipzig remains his only other winless match after 18 games. His Bayern side have also won 13 of their last 14 matches and remains the only team to win all matches once the league resumed after a two-month COVID-19 halt.

The 55-year-old had initially joined Bayern as an assistant to Niko Kovac at start of 2019-20 season. But Kovac, who led Bayern to their seventh successive league title and the DFB-Pokal Cup in 2018, was sacked in November earlier this season following a shock 1-5 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. Flick then took over as a caretaker coach before being promoted as the head coach in December.

Guardiola, who side won 16 of their opening 18 games in 2013-14, enjoyed a trophy-laden time at the Allianz Arena, leading Bayern to seven major titles which included three consecutive league titles from 2013-2015. Guardiola also led the Bavarians to two Cup wins, a UEFA Super Cup title and the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in his three seasons as the manager.