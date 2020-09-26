Manchester United will eye a first win in Premier League 2020-21 when they visit Brighton for their next English Premier League match on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Brighton vs Manchester United match in EPL 2020-21 will be played at the Amex football stadium and is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). United lost 1-3 to Crystal Palace at home in their opening fixture of the new season while Brighton beat Newcastle 3-0 after beginning the season with 1-3 loss at home to Chelsea. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and suggestions to pick the best team for BHA vs MUN match should scroll down for all information. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United to Make One Final Bid to Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

Brighton will be without midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is suspended following a red card in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United. Graham Potter’s side will also miss Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton all of whom are sidelined due to injuries. The visiting side, however, have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game. Centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is slowly returning to full fitness while Phil Jones is still out for them.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Man United goalkeeper David de Gea (MUN) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ben White (BHA), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Tariq Lamptey (BHA) will be the three defenders.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Adam Lallana (BHA), Donny van de Beek (MUN) and Nemanja Matic (MUN) can be selected the four midfielders.

Brighton vs Manchester United, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN), Neal Maupay (BHA) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will be the forwards up front.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial (MUN) should be made the captain of this fantasy team while his teammate Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be appointed as the vice-captain.

