Bundesliga Returns Behind Closed Doors, Fans Rejoice Resumption of Football Action

Dortmund vs Schalke (Photo Credits: Twitter/Borussia Dortmund)

Football fans finally have something to smile about as the beautiful game returns back into action, although behind closed doors. Bundesliga becomes the first competitions among the top European leagues to restart the season after a lengthy coronavirus break and fans took to social media to express their excitement. Football has been on a standstill since mid-March due to the pandemic as several tournaments have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Football Streaming on Hotstar: Watch Free Live Telecast of Top Flight German League on TV in India.

As Bundesliga returns and brings back some sort of normalcy, changes have been made, keeping players health in mind. To deal with fatigue caused after such a long layoff, five substitutions per match have been allowed for each team. No fans have been allowed inside the stadiums in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Marco Reus Says ‘Bundesliga Players Are No Lab Rats’, Believes Playing Inside Empty Stadiums Is Necessary.

As the league returns, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, RB Leipzig vs Freiburg and Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin are all scheduled to take place at the same time and kick-off the tournament once again.

A Local Game

Sounds a bit like a 5 a side in your local sports hall doesn’t it? #Bundesliga — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) May 16, 2020

Bundesliga to EPL

EPL fans : The Bundesliga is a farmer’s league Bundesliga to EPL fans right now : pic.twitter.com/BWajCKoujC — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) May 16, 2020

The Only Thing

Right now I feel like the Bundesliga is and has always been the only thing I care about in the whole world — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 16, 2020

Welcome Back

Welcoming back European football with the lads #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/O5OHZlemKn — Alex Le Chevalier 🔰 (@alexlechevalier) May 16, 2020

Amazing

This is so weird, yet so amazing. #Bundesliga — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) May 16, 2020

Good to Have Football Back

Good to finally have some football to watch again ⚽️🇩🇪 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/NynJC1ECvq — Ewan King. (@EwanKing_) May 16, 2020

Speaking of the league, Bayern Munich, as usual, are in the top spot while rivals Borussia Dortmund are four points behind them in second place. High fliers RB Leipzig occupy the third spot while Monchengladbach have a hold of the final Champions League spot.

In the lower end of the table, newcomers SX Padernorn and Werder Bremen occupy the direct relegation places while Fortuna Dusseldorf are in 16th place. FC Augsburg and Mainz are clear of the drop zone but are not yet completely safe.