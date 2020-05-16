Marco Reus Says ‘Bundesliga Players Are No Lab Rats’, Believes Playing Inside Empty Stadiums Is Necessary

Marco Reus (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has seen sports all-over the world brought to a halt since mid-March but Bundesliga is all-set to make a return as lockdown restrictions have been eased in Germany. The epidemic has seen more than 8,000 deaths in the country, however, professional football is ready to make a comeback. Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus said that he is aware of the complications of the league’s restart, but does not feels like he is part of some kind of experiment. All Eyes on Bundesliga as Live Football Resumes on May 16.

During a recent interview, Marco Reus stated that he is happy that football will be returning again but also added that proper precautions must be followed as the virus has taken a huge toll in all parts of the world. ‘Players are no lab rats that are tested,’ said the 30-year-old to El Pais as quoted by Goal. Bundesliga New Schedule for Restart.

The Dortmund captain also stated that playing behind closed doors is necessary for the moment. 'It was the only possibility. There’s no reason to complain. But we need the Yellow Wall very much. Anyone who has been to the Westfalenstadion knows what powers our fans can unleash with us.' he added.

'The virus has turned out lives upside down. The whole world has been and will continue to be challenged. We must not become careless now. We have to listen to the instructions of the politicians and the virologists responsibly’ Reus said further.

Marco Reus is currently out injured and will miss the clash between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in the local derby as Bundesliga returns with a blockbuster clash. This will be the 156th meeting between the two sides and both teams will be looking for s positive restart.

Dortmund are second in the team standings four points behind leaders Bayern Munich and will be looking to win their first title since 2012. Meanwhile, Schalke occupy the final European spot and will be hoping to strengthen their hold on the sixth spot.