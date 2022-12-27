Arsenal registered their thirteenth victory of the season after defeating West Ham United in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 fixture. West ham however got a better start and took the lead through Said Benrahma's penalty. the first half ended with a scoreline of 1-0 in West Ham's favour. The home side however came storming back in the second half and scored three goals within a span of 16 minutes. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Edward Nketiah were on the scoresheet for the Gunners. The win helps Arsenal to retain their top spot on the table. Meanwhile, West Ham's struggle in the relegation zone continues.

Arsenal Defeated West Ham

