UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea return to European action tonight, on 22 January 2026, as they host Cypriot side Pafos FC at Stamford Bridge in the penultimate round of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. For the Blues, this fixture marks a significant milestone as newly appointed head coach Liam Rosenior makes his managerial debut in the competition. Currently sitting 14th in the standings, Chelsea are in pursuit of a top-eight finish to secure direct entry into the round of 16. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

A major talking point ahead of the clash is the return of David Luiz to Stamford Bridge. The 38-year-old Brazilian defender, a hero of Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League-winning campaign, now plies his trade for Pafos. While he remains a key figure for the Cypriot champions, reports suggest he may undergo a late fitness test to determine if he can feature in what would be an emotional homecoming.

Pafos have been the "dark horses" of the competition so far, securing six points from their first six matches. Despite their underdog status, they arrive in London with confidence, having already taken points off established European sides like Villarreal and Monaco earlier in the tournament.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

In India, the Sony Sports Network remains the official broadcaster for all UEFA Champions League matches. The game will be televised live on their dedicated sports channels with English commentary.

Digital viewers can stream the match live on the SonyLIV app and website. Given the match starts at 1:30 am IST on Thursday, fans are advised to ensure their subscriptions are active ahead of the late-night kick-off. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Slavia Prague vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Chelsea vs Pafos FC Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 7) Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 1:30 am IST Venue Stamford Bridge, London Live Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV Chelsea Manager Liam Rosenior (UCL Debut) Current Standings Chelsea (14th), Pafos (29th)

Team News and Returnees

Chelsea have been boosted by the return of several key players following a recent bout of illness within the squad. Winger Jamie Gittens and teenage sensation Estevao Willian are both back in training and expected to be involved. Defender Malo Gusto has also recovered from a minor injury that saw him sidelined during the weekend’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Brentford.

However, the Blues will be without defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez is also a doubt for the starting XI; although he trained on Tuesday, he has been struggling with illness and may start on the bench.

