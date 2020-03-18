Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Well-Chiseled Abs As Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Goes Shopping During Quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Madeira amid the lockdown due to coronavirus all over the world. Sporting events across the globe have been canned due sporting events have been cancelled with the major outbreak of the virus. The Serie A games have also been called off until April 3, 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo who had gone to his native place in Madeira to visit his mother after she suffered from a heart stroke is still there. In a picture surfaced online, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen sunbathing and flaunted his well-chiselled abs while his partner Georgina Rodriguez stepped out for shopping. Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus, the games at Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga have been called off the players too have gone home to be with their families. Post this outbreak, CR7 wrote a heartfelt note to the ones suffering from coronavirus. He also sent his thoughts to his Juventus teammate Danielle Rugani who has been tested positive of the ailment. Check out the pictures below:

Ronaldo

Yesterday, there was a piece of news which said that Madeira has been hit with an earthquake of 3.5 Richter scale. There has been no damage to property or human life.