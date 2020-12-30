The Globe Soccer Awards 2020 have denied the news of Cristiano Ronaldo giving away the Best Player of the Year to Robert Lewandowski. For a couple of days now, this piece of news was making round in the media that the Juventus star had given away the Player of the Year Award to Robert Lewandowski because he felt that the Bayern Munich striker was much more deserving. The report further stated that Ronaldo’s manager and he made the decision of giving away the award to Lewa because it would be unfair for him to win this gong. However, the spokesperson refuted the reports and said that Lewa had won fair and square. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Thanks’ Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez & Son CR7 Junior For Their Love & Support After Winning Globe Soccer Player of the Century Award (See Pics).

“Robert Lewandowski was named Player of the Year 2020 at last night’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, thanks to a combination of votes from fans all over the world and votes from the Dubai Globe Soccer Jury," a statement said. The release further said that Lewandowski has had an exceptional season and has been collecting trophies quite regularly. CR7 on the other hand won the Player of the Century award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

After winning the award, the former Manchester United player took to social media and said that it was an honour to win the gong as he posed with the honour. In the same post, he further congratulated Robert Lewandowski for winning the Player of the Year Award. He even mentioned the name of Pep Guardiola who won the Coach of the Century Award.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).