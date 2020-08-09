Juventus faced a heartbreaking exit from the Champions League 2019-20 after they lost to the French side Lyon. Cristiano Ronaldo's brace could not help the side as Lyon went on to win the match on away goals. Like his fans, even the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was heartbroken and ended up with his eyes welled up. Now after his exit from the Champions League, the Portugal star took to social media and posted a picture of himself kissing the ball. The snap posted on his social media account was taken during Juventus vs Lyon, Champions League 2019-20. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Fails to Save Juventus, Lyon Qualifies for Round of Eight in Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).

The Portugal star posted a long note and said that the season got over much earlier than expected for the Serie A side. He also said that a club like Juventus should always consider themselves to be the best in the world. While promising to come back stronger, CR7 spoke about his personal records of 37 goals this season and said that this has filled him with the desire to get better with each passing day. Now let's have a look at the note posted by CR7 below:

With a couple of goals, he broke a plethora of records as he became the first players in 8- years to score 37 goals for Juventus. With 67 goals in his kitty, Ronaldo also has the most number of goals in the knock out tournament.

