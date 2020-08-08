The Serie A 2019-20 winner Juventus did not have a fairy tale last night at the Champions League 2019-20 at the Allianz Training Center. Cristiano Ronaldo has been the go-to man for Juventus, but last night his brace could not save the team from facing this kind of a disaster. Last night as they faced Lyon in their own backyard, the visiting team already had an upper hand over the home team as they entered the Round of 16 Champions League 2019-20 with a 1-0 aggregate. However, even his brace could not save the team from getting eliminated. It was Lyon who walked away with the last laugh based on away goals. The biggest jolt for Juventus was the ouster of Paulo Dybala who was on the doctor’s table due to an injury.

Ahead of the match itself, Maurizio Sarri was quite unsure if the Argentine could make it to the playing XI and he admitted the same during the press conference too. The match once again dominated with weak defence lines, shabby passes and useless back passes. The team lost a few chances to convert those to the net. The first half began with both sides converted the penalties into goals. Lyon struck at the 12th minute, whereas the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made it to the score sheet at the 43rd minute. Ronaldo stuck with another one at the 60th minute.

The only gleaming line for Juventus was the goals by Ronaldo, which even the netizens could not stop talking about. Check them out below;

Ronaldo responds with a penalty 😭😭 PENALDO I knew we needed a first half goal to stay in the game😭😭#JuveOL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/qIoYVKOyw1 — Anointed (@ifekrist) August 7, 2020

Goal at 60th minute

Ronaldo in the UCL is not human pic.twitter.com/j3aAhELorA — Mitchell (@mitchellball) August 7, 2020

This is the first time since Lyon has qualified for the round of eight since 2008 For CR7, it is the first time he got knocked out of the round of 16 since 2010 when Lyon had knocked out Real Madrid. The team will travel to Portugal to face Manchester City in the quarterfinals which will be held on August 16, 2020.

