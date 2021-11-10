Cristiano Ronaldo's coming back to Manchester United was celebrated by the fans. Even Ronaldo made sure to live up to the expectations of the fans by putting his best foot forward. His last-minute saves have actually led Manchester United to stunning wins. But as per the recent report by The Express, it is said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave team Red Devils if they do not make it to the Champions League next year. It is no shame in admitting that United has been under fire. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Portugal Squad Ahead Of World Cup Qualifiers (See Pic).

After being thrashed 5-0 against Liverpool, the team did make a comeback with a 3-2 win over Tottenham but once again lost to Manchester City by 2-0 last weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under severe pressure for the string of bad performances. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo made his intentions clear about joining Manchester United. "I said what I felt in that moment, that I'm here to win things. Manchester United is a sign of winning things and I'm not here for holidays," said Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking to Sky Sports.

It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the former Juventus player in the upcoming days. As of now, Manchester United is placed on number six of the EPL 2021-22 points table. So far they have played 11 games and have won five of them and have 17 points in their kitty. Manchester United will next face Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal in the upcoming games.

