Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint-highest goalscorer in the history of football during with 759 goals. He scored a goal last night at the Juventus Stadium. He netted a goal against Sassuolo and took the team to 3-1 win at the Juventus Stadium. But here was this one moment from the match that grabbed the attention of the netizens. Once again during the game, he attempted header and the netizens were amazed at the act as Ronaldo jumped higher than the goalkeeper. Once again he defied gravity and the netizens took to social media to share the reactions about the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After 3-1 Win Against Sassuolo, Says ‘Glad I Contributed’ (Watch Goal Highlights).

Before heading on to the reactions, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. So Juventus dominated the ball possession by 56 per cent and the rest was handled by Sassuolo. Throughout the match, Juventus made 623 passes whereas the visitors made 509 passes. But the video of this sky-high header went viral on social media. Now, let’s have a look at the video of the goal.

Incredible leap from @Cristiano. His head and keepers gloves 🧤 where at par at same height... what a player!!! pic.twitter.com/rRajoO7zOZ — Immanuel (@Lopalaa) January 10, 2021

▬▬▬.◙.▬▬▬ ═▂▄▄▓▄▄▂ ◢◤ █▀▀████▄▄▄▄◢◤ █▄ █ █▄ ███▀▀▀▀▀▀▀╬ ◥█████◤ ══╩══╩═ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ just dropped down to say ╬═╬ ╬═╬ Ronaldo is the GOAT ╬═╬☻/ ╬═╬/▌ ╬═╬/ \ — Mohammad dawod (@Mohammad_Dawod_) January 10, 2021

That Jump😱🏃‍♂️. #CristianoRonaldo Juventus scored 2️⃣ late goals by Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo to overcome visiting Sassuolo in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo has the most official goals in history (7️⃣5️⃣9️⃣) #Ronaldo #JuventusSassuolo #Juve #CristianoRonaldo #SerieA #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/y53ZySaAfb — Dribble Theatre (@DribbleTheatre) January 11, 2021

Ronaldo literally waits for the ball. Even the keeper couldn't jump higher. While the keeper is timing the land (like every other human), Ronaldo is timing the float. Inevitable. https://t.co/E6GpwgqS4C — Ikenna. (@henrys_handle) January 11, 2021

Juventus has reached number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 33 points in their kitty. The team has so far won nine games, drew six. The Bianconeri lost one game. AC Milan leads the points table with 40 points.

