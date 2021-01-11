Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal at the 92nd minute of the match against Sassuolo in the Serie A 2020-21 match at the Juventus Stadium. With this, he went on to become the joint-highest goal scorer of all time. He joined Josef Bicani to scored 759 goals in history. Juventus won the match 3-1 and secured an important win in the Serie A 2020-21. After winning the match. Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and hailed the team for their performance. In the same post CR7 also said that he was happy contributing to the team’s win. He also posted a few pictures of himself and the team celebrating the goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Josef Bican to Become Joint Highest Goal-Scorer of All Time, Nets a Stunning Goal Against Sassuolo in Serie A 2020-21 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Juventus dominated the possession with 56 per cent, whereas the rest was held by Sassuolo. Danilo was the first one to score the goal for Juventus. Gregoire Defrel was the one who scored a goal at the 58th minute and put the visitors on 1-1. Aaron Ramsey was the one who scored a goal at the 82nd minute of the match. Ronaldo scored a goal at the 92nd minute of the match. Now let’s have a look at the goal of the match and then the reaction by CR7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samuel 🇺🇾 (@mundo.crisgina)

Post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

With this, Juventus is now placed on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. The team has 32 points in their kitty. The team has won nine games out of 16. Six of their matches ended with a draw. One of their games ended with a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).