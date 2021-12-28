Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United played against Newcastle last night at James Park. The match ended with a 1-1 draw all thanks to Edinson Cavani's goal at the 71st minute of the match. But here was this one ugly challenge by CR7 that became a hot topic for discussion. This challenge was on Newcastle midfielder Ryan Fraser and surprisingly and Ronaldo escaped a red card and was only flashed with a yellow card. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Edinson Cavani's Goal Saves Manchester United from the Blushes, EPL 2021-22 Match Against Newcastle Ends With 1-1 Draw.

So Ronaldo was already upset with the way things were panning out on the field. While Fraser was on the ball, Ronaldo was seen sharing towards the ball quite aggressively. The midfielder fell as soon as Ronaldo charged aggressively towards the ball. CR7 looked to kick the ball but instead caught Fraser, who immediately went down holding his leg. The referees did not seek help from VAR and the fans wondered if it was the starry status of CR7 that protected him from the red card. Check out the video of the incident below.

Video:

Manchester United looked quite lacklustre during the match. Even former Manchester United defender Garry Neville hit out at Cristiano and the rest of the team for their performance. "They’re a bunch of whinge bags. Watch them on that pitch. Arms in the air, complaining about everything. They got the last manager the sack [and] they’ll get a lot of managers the sack, that lot, if they carry on like that." Manchester United now stands on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 point table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).