Edinson Cavani's goal at the 71st minute of the EPL 2021-22 match has saved Manchester United from the blushes as their match against Newcastle ended with a 1-1 draw. Cavani scored a goal at the 71st minute after Allan Saint-Maximin netted a goal at the 7th minute of the match.

Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)