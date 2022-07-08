Manchester United today launched their new red home kit with white collar for the 2022-23 season. And much to everyone's surprise, the club's player of the last season Cristiano Ronaldo has featured in it despite hundreds of speculations regarding his possible departure. The Portuguese ace is currently maintaining a distance away from the club, citing the family issues for his absence in the pre-season training camp of the English club. The forward will also miss the entire pre-season Thailand tour of United, which has increased the possibility of his Old Trafford exit.

Man Utd New Kit Launch Video:

However, the biggest question at the moment in the football world is, will Ronaldo leave Manchester United in this summer transfer window? This question has been circulating for a while now as the Portuguese player lodged a formal request to the his club to let him leave after he expressed his unhappiness due to lack of new summer signing.

Man United New Kit Pics:

With heavily linked with a potential move to Chelsea, and skipping United training camp, it looked like Ronaldo would depart Old Trafford. But the twist in the tale is Cristiano Ronaldo is seen featuring in the newly launched home kit of Manchester United for 2022-23 season today. Now, the football fans who were of the view that Ronaldo will leave the Red Devils, are currently in a bit of confusion, with a thought- Is he(Ronaldo) staying at Manchester United? The time will tell, what future Manchester United fans hold as they do not seem to let go of their favourite superstar.

