Cristiano Ronaldo Poses for Selfie Without a Mask, Breaks Social Distancing Rules Amid Coronavirus Outspread

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon find himself in hot waters while on his trip to Portugal with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner broke the social distancing norms amid the outspread of the coronavirus. He posed for a selfie with the restaurant owner without wearing a mask and stood very close to her. The picture of the two went viral on social media and is slowing gaining a lot of attention. Talking about their trip, the two had gone to see his retirement mansion in Portugal and even made a visit to their favourite Mar do Inferno restaurant. Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Creates Twitter Thread Which Shows his Ice Cool Attitude Under Nerve-Wrecking Situations (Watch Videos).

Needless to say that the restaurant owner Maria de Lurdes Tirano was more than pleased to see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and asked for a selfie. Now ideally while one would have thought that CR7 would maintain a distance from her and would wear a mask. But the Portugal star ditched both and thus broke the norms of social distancing. Whereas Maria was wearing a mask. You can check out the snap below:

This is not the first time that Ronald has bent rules. In the month of April when Ronaldo was in Madeira to see his ailing mother, the Juventus star had irked the secretary of Health Pedro Ramos for using the training facilities in Madeira and breaking lockdown rules.

