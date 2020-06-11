Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Creates Twitter Thread Which Shows his Ice Cool Attitude Under Nerve-Wrecking Situations (Watch Videos)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Phto Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the most iconic player of these times. The best part about him is that he can flip the game anytime when he springs into action. There have been many occasions that Ronaldo has changed the course of the game with his one single goal. Now, Ronaldo fan has created a Twitter thread on social media where you can see him in action and changing the course of the game with his stunning skills. Whether it’s during Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2018 or his last-minute header during Copa del Rey in 2010-11, which was an El Classico match, Ronaldo’s game has always made an impact. Cristiano Ronaldo Best Footballer in the World! Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Juventus Superstar Back at Old Trafford.

The most recent example of the same was his last-minute goal during the Champions League game against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Juventus had lost the first leg of the match 2-0 and they needed some great result to qualify further. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the match and created a white was of 3-0. The series of video shows that Ronaldo is truly a GOAT under pressure. While a lot of them would instead say Lionel Messi is the real GOAT, but this thread proves otherwise. Check it out for yourself.

the most clutch player in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo. 🐐 [a thread] pic.twitter.com/07ZJJ3CLHM — J | BLM (@ScofieldRM) June 9, 2020

The tweet has about 5000 likes and about 1,000 retweets. Needless to say, CR7 fans are more than pleased to see the thread. The tweet was posted with the caption, "The most clutch player in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo."

