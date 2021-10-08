For a couple of years now, Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of rape which happened more than a decade ago. It was said that the start footballer had raped US-based model Kathryn Mayorga at a hotel in Las Vegas. Now the judge in US has blamed Kathryn Mayorga and has recommended that the case against the footballer should be dismissed. In fact, the model's lawyers were blamed as the judge said that the case was brought up on the leaked communication between CR7 and his team. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Kathryn Mayorga Claims Rs 579 Crore in Damages: Report.

Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts recommended that Ronaldo's motion to terminate the case be granted. "Dismissing Mayorga's case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result," Albregts wrote. When Kathryn Mayorga waived her right to anonymity and took up civil action, Cristiano Ronaldo had said that all the allegations were false. Mayorga said that the star footballer attacked her in the room in 2009. On the other hand, Ronaldo emphasised that sex between him and the model happened with consent. Back then Mayorga had reportedly accepted £270,000 as a part of the damages. Ronaldo's lawyer Peter Christiansen welcomed the recommendation and also came up with a statement about the same.

"We are pleased with the court's detailed review of this matter and its willingness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil case against Mr. Ronaldo," he said. Mayorga's lawyers were unavailable for comment.

