London, April 29: Former model Kathryn Mayorga, who had accused footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of rape in 2009, is claiming £56 million (Rs 579 crore) in damages.

"She wants £18m for 'past pain and suffering', £18m for 'future pain and suffering' and £18m in punitive damages. The 37-year-old's expenses rack up to £1.4m with legal fees of £1.1m giving a total of £56.5m - equal to two years of the Juventus star's salary," said a report in mirror.co.uk.

The former model had accused the Portuguese football star of raping her. The alleged rape was said to have happened in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 after their meeting in a nightclub. Devdutt Padikkal Chooses Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo During an Interview.

Ronaldo had strongly denied the allegations back then saying, "I firmly deny the accusation being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything I am and believe in."

Mayorga had accepted £270,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement in 2010. However, she revived the case three years ago saying she had been "mentally incapacitated" when she agreed to sign the settlement under duress.

The report added, "Her legal team has filed a list of more than 60 witnesses they want to testify. They include British former Big Brother star Jasmine Lennard, 35, who claims she dated the former Manchester United ace 10 years ago."

