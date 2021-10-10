Cristiano Ronaldo continues with his goal-scoring spree for Portugal. This time he scored against Portugal in the International friendly against Qatar. He netted a goal at the 37th minute and with this he scored also broke a plethora of records. So the match was held at Estádio Algarve Stadium in Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo was featured in the starting XI of the game. After His net at the 37th minute of the match, Jose Fonte and Andre Silva were the ones who contributed with a goal each. Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Early as Portugal Registers 3-0 Win Over Qatar in International Friendly (Check Goal Highlights).

It would be safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal dominated every aspect of the match. They held the possession by 61 per cent and the rest was handled by the visiting team. Portugal took 26 shots out of which 10 of them ended up being on target. Whereas, Qatar took 3 shorts out of which only one of them ended up being on target. Now, here is the goal netted by CR7.

Video

Records by CR7:

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored against 46 different nations, the most in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores international goal number 112.

Qatar is the 165th different opponent Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Sergio Ramos and gets his 181ST cap to become the most capped European International ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 35 goals for 12 consecutive calendar years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 51 goals in his last 50 games for Portugal.

Portugal will next play against Luxembourg on October 13, 2021, as a part of the FIFA World Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Portugal is placed in Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

