Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Throwback Family Picture From His Days in Madeira Island, Promises to Return Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo with Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Son (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Hours after landing in Italy following an eight-week self-isolation with family in his native Madeira Island in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a throwback picture from his time in his hometown. The Juventus and Portuguese talisman, who is expected to join the club’s training after remaining in quarantine for at least 14 days from his return from Portugal, promised to return to his native land sometime later. With footballing activities suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ronaldo had travelled to Madeira and spend some quality family time while also remaining in quarantine. And with his holiday cum self-isolation period drawing to an end with his return to Turin, Ronaldo shared a throwback photo. Cristiano Ronaldo Given Lifetime Membership From Childhood Portuguese Club C.D. Nacional.

During his time in Madeira, Ronaldo had visited the hills in the nearby areas and had also taken a tour of the place he spent his childhood in. And Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a picture, perhaps from that tour, and also promise of returning. In the picture, Ronaldo can be seen sitting alongside his son Cristiano Jr and girlfriend Georgiano Rodriguez who were also with him in Madeira. The trio can be seen relaxing atop a hill, which is surrounded by sea on one side and mountains on the other. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s Picture With Lionel Messi From 2017 Ballon d’Or Awards Ceremony Resurfaces on the Internet; His Caption Will Leave You Speechless!

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Throwback Picture

View this post on Instagram We’ll be back 💙🙏 #family #madeiraisland A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 5, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

Ronaldo had earlier taken a tour along the hills in the Madeira Island to discover his native place. “Discovering my island with the best company,” he had even captioned a picture with his eldest son from the tour.

Cristiano & Son Discovering Madeira Island

View this post on Instagram Discovering my island with the best company👨‍👦❤️ #madeiraisland #staysafe A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 2, 2020 at 3:55am PDT

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old reportedly reached Turin – Italy’s capital – late on Monday night and has gone in quarantine for the next 14 days as per the government guidelines.

The Italian government had earlier given the green light for individual training sessions for Serie A clubs. While Roma, U.S. Sassuolo, Parma and Bologna have already resumed their training, Juventus recalled their 10 overseas players on Monday. Aaron Ramsey, signed from Arsenal on a free transfer last January, was the first overseas footballer to resume training.