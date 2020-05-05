Cristiano Ronaldo Given Lifetime Membership From Childhood Portuguese Club C.D. Nacional

Cristiano Ronaldo is Given Lifetime Membership Card By Former Nacional Coach Pedro Talhinhas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named a lifetime member of childhood club Clube Desportivo Nacional (C.D. Nacional) a day after he left Portugal for Italy to join the Juventus training session. Ronaldo, who began his career with the Madeira-based second-division club, had visited the club during his stay in his native-island of Madeira where he was given the lifetime membership card of the club. The club, located in Funchal on the Madeira Island, posted a picture of the football superstar receiving the card from the Pedro Talhinhas, a former manager of the football club. Cristiano Ronaldo Had Agreed for a Manchester United Return During Alex Ferguson’s Final Managerial Season: Patrice Evra.

Ronaldo had begun his professional debut at Nacional before moving to Sporting CP in 1997 where he excelled and took his first step towards greatness. The club, in a social media post, revealed the news that Ronaldo was inducted as member No 7,140 in the club’s honours. Ronaldo had spent two years at the Funchal club before he was snapped up by Sporting CP. Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Italy, Undergoes 14-Day Isolation Ahead of Training With Juventus.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese and Juventus footballer, on Monday, left for Turin after spending eight weeks in quarantine with his family in the Madeira Island. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was recalled to join his Juventus teammates after the government gave permission to Serie A to resume training. Ronaldo, however, has to be in self-isolation for 14 days once he reaches Turin before he is allowed to join his teammates in training.