Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have always been compared to each other since the time they started playing professional football. The never-ending debate about who is the real GOAT has had different opinions and a few of them have even switched sides. However, the two players have respected each other mutually. Very often do we even hear them praising each other during interviews and that has only garnered them with more and more fans. Now, after Juventus’s recent win over Barcelona in the Champions League 2020-21, Ronaldo was asked about the debate between and he had a very classy reply about the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Playing in Front of Fans in Stadium, But Says ‘The Show Must Go On’

He was asked to put out his thoughts on who between the two is the real GOAT and there he was with a heart-warming reply. “GOAT? I'm not going into that. We won and I'm very happy,” he said. He also defended Messi when asked if he was over. Ronaldo said that the Argentine is still the same. Barcelona had won the first leg of the Champions League by 2-0 at the Allianz Training centre. Back then CR7 was not a part of the game as he was down with COVID-19. In the second leg, Ronaldo scored a brace by converting a couple of penalties into goals. The third goal was added by Winston McKennie.

Barcelona also scripted an unwanted record with the loss as they had already conceded a couple of goals right within the first 20 minutes of the match. This has happened for the Catalan Giants for the very first time.

