The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything around us. Right from the way we work to how we enjoy our sports. Things have changed drastically. Even the football matches are conducted behind closed doors. However, a few sportsmen are missing the fans in the stadium. One of them is Cristiano Ronaldo who has spoken about playing in the empty stadiums. However, the Juventus star said that the show must go on. He took to social media after Juventus won the second leg of the Champions League 2020-21 against Barcelona by 3-0. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Hug Each Other, CR7 Defends Argentine After Juventus’ 3-0 Win Over Barcelona in Champions League 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Ronaldo posted a few pictures of himself at Camp Nou and in the background we see an endless amount of empty seats which are usually full of fans. Regardless of the results and the play, the fans in the stadium always help the sportsmen boost their morale. The defeating cheers of the fans have always set up the mood for the games. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been in the news for netted a couple of goals in the game against Barcelona. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was absent from the first leg of the tournament as he was the down with COVID-19. Back then in October, Messi's team had won the fixture 2-0. Talking about the second leg, both teams had already qualified for the Round-of-16 but the epic clash between Messi and Ronaldo was the much awaited one.

