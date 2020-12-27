Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with the talks of Juventus considering a swap deal involving him and Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Portuguese star has been in sensational form this season, scoring 16 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions so far and is also joint-top of the Serie A scoring chart despite missing a few games due to his positive coronavirus diagnosis. Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Set For Red Devils Exit, Juventus Return On Cards.

According to the Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with reports emerging of Juventus looking to offer him plus cash for Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer. The Italian club’s directors on several occasions have expressed their admiration for the French World Cup winner with also admitting the desire of having him back.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the footballing season in a brilliant manner but turns 36 in February with his contract running out in 2022. It is understood that the Italian side are hesitant from offering the Portuguese forward a new contract due to his age and are hoping to get some return back on the investment made on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in 2018.

Paul Pogba has previously played for Juventus before making a record move to Manchester United. But things haven’t gone well in England for the Frenchman with his agent Mino Riola also stating that the World Cup winner needs a change of scenery. Pogba’s contract is set to expire in 2022 and reports suggest Manchester United might look to sell him before that.

The French star, throughout his tenure at Manchester United, has failed to cement a place in the team, which has been the case this season as well. Pogba started once again on the bench in the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

