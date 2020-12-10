Paul Pogba’s future seems to be away from Manchester United as the Frenchman has struggled during his 4-year stay in England. The 27-year-old joined the record English champions in 2016 for a record fee but has failed to establish himself as an undisputed starter as injuries and lack of form have played their part. This season, the midfielder’s game-time has gone down even further with his major appearances bring from the bench. Paul Pogba Is Unhappy and Wants to Leave, Says Agent Mino Raiola.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are considering selling Paul Pogba after the midfielder had talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his diminishing role with the team this season. The discussion came following the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, where the 27-year-old just came off the bench in a crushing 3-2 defeat.

Paul Pogba was left out of the starting XI against Leipzig, and according to the publication, the two had a constructive decision of the midfielder’s role. However, Solskjaer’s team did not have the desired impact as the Red Devils lost and were knocked out of the Champions League from the group stage itself.

Paul Pogba, after coming on, was involved in Manchester United’s both goal in a losing cause which has raised further doubts over Solskjaer’s trust in the 27-year-old. Along with this, the world cup winner’s agent Mino Raiola’s controversial comments are further indications that Pogba might be on his way out of the club.

‘I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Paul at Manchester United is unhappy, he is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him. He has to change teams, he has to change the air,’ said Mino Riola in an interview with Tuttosport.

Paul Pogba’s contract with Manchester United ends in 2022 and the Frenchman, as per his agent, has no desire to renew it. So Manchester United have two transfer windows to get some money back on the investment. Juventus and Real Madrid are tipped to sign the midfielder with the Biancoeri chief stating they would like to have the 27-year-old back.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the midfielder and as per several reports, would love to have the French midfielder. But with the 48-year-old’s position at Los Blancos in danger after a poor start, a return to Juventus might be on the cards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).