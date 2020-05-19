Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Drops Yet Another Pregnancy Hint With a Picture on Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

For a while now rumours have been rife that Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to become a father again. Now, Georgina Rodriguez who is the mother of Alana Martina, the youngest child of the four children has dropped yet another major hint which says that she is pregnant. Now in the recent picture shared on Instagram, the model is seen caressing a cat under her top as she sat on her leopard-print sofa. The four-legged animal had almost dozed off as she clicked a picture where one point in time appeared to look like her belly. Cristiano Ronaldo All Set to Become Father Again? Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Picture Sparks Pregnancy Rumors.

She shared the picture with the song called Mami by Romeo Santos and captioned the image which read “My Baby.” This has obviously sparked the rumour of if she is expecting once again. Back in 2018 also there were rumours that the model is expecting yet another bundle of joy. But then in an interview, she had rubbished the reports of expecting yet another bundle of joy. Georgina was asked on the reasons that her midriff area looked bigger to which she said, “I’ve been from plane to plane and I’ve eaten pasta four days in a row. I’m human. I retain liquids, my hormones play their part and I’m still recovering from my first pregnancy.”

Prior to this, Georgina had posted a blurred picture of herself where she was seen chewing bubble gum and captioned the snap saying, “It’s a girl.” The snap also had an emoji of pink heart with a bow attached to it.