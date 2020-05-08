Cristiano Ronaldo All Set to Become Father Again? Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Picture Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo With Partner Georgina Rodríguez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been blessed with four kids CR7 Junior, Mateo, Alana and Eva. Now, it is said that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to welcome his fifth child. It was his partner Georgina Rodriguez’s latest picture on Instagram which park the pregnancy rumours. The Juventus star has four children, Cristiano Jr who is nine years old. The twins Eva and Mateo, two, born via a surrogate mother and a two-year-old Alana Martina from Georgina. In the snap we see Georgina chewing bubble gum. Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With his Kids in Turin Amid 14 Day Isolation (See Pic).

So far so good with the snap. But what caught our attention was the caption which said, “Baby girl.” The caption also had an emoji of a pink heart wrapped in a bow. Now this caption itself surely raised our eyebrows. The snap was quite blurred and this in a way was a giveaway that she Georgina is pregnant once again. You can have a look at the snap below:

Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Picture Sparks Pregnancy Rumors (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about Ronaldo, he has come back to Turin and is seen letting his hair down with his kids. He is currently under 14-day long isolation as a part of a precautionary measure ahead of joining his teammates for practice. The Portugal star was in Madeira for nearly a couple of months with his girlfriend and family. CR7 had gone to his native to visit his ailing mother who had suffered from a heart attack but covered soon.