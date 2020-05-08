Cristiano Ronaldo’s Stunning Header Against Atletico Madrid Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has given us a plethora of moments which we have cherished over the years now. However, in this edition of Goal of the Day, we speak about this particular header which was scored against Atletico Madrid and this match, he scored a hat-trick against the team during the second league of the Champions League. With this, Ronaldo demolished the opponents 3-0. Needless to say that the goal is still remembered even today and fans still reminisce the moment as this was a major step for Zinedine Zidane and team to inch towards the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff. Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With his Kids in Turin Amid 14 Day Isolation (See Pic).

Ronaldo, as usual, was in the mood to step up to the occasion and score big for the team. This was his back to a back hat-trick against Atletico Madrid. The first hat-trick in the previous match was scored against Bayern Munich. You can check out the video of the header below:

Three years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo made Diego Simeone cry. Atletico’s biggest nightmarepic.twitter.com/I5Jr3gKkD9 — ْ (@MessiChronicle) May 2, 2020

Ronaldo currently plays for Juventus and broke his nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid in 2018. He transferred to the Bianconeri for a reported transfer fee of €100m. As per many recent reports, it was said that Ronaldo would be making a comeback to Real Madrid due as Juventus is suffering from losses due to no action happening with the massive outspread of the coronavirus. In fact club, President Florentino Perez was said to keeping a close watch on CR7 but another report mentioned that the Portugal star is in no mood to ditch his contract and will be staying with Juventus until its validity.