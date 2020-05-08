Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With his Kids in Turin Amid 14 Day Isolation (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned back to Italy and is undergoing isolation ahead of his training with Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner amid isolation is making the most of his isolation again. Now he was seen spending time with his kids and posted the adorable picture of himself playing with his kids. The snap was posted last night and bagged a lot many likes. Ronaldo was all smiles as he posted a picture of himself with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva, Mateo and Alana. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40-Yard Free Kick Against Arsenal, Champions League 2009 Semi-Final Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video).

Ronaldo returned to Italy on Monday. Prior to this, he was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother who had suffered from a heart stroke. He was in Madeira with his kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and was there for over a month. However, with the Italian Government giving a green signal to the football teams to begin their practice session, Ronaldo returned to Italy. Now check out the picture of the CR7 below:

View this post on Instagram The greatest love... 🙏❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 7, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

With Juventus beginning their practice session, the players have been sweating it out in the nets. The official account of Juventus has been posting snaps of the players practising in the nets. yesterday Gigi Buffon and Aaron Ramsey were seen in the nets and the fans of the Bianconeri were more than happy to watch the players in action. There has been no concrete date given for the start of the games.