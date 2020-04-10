David Beckham, Family Thanks Frontline Workers for Fight Against COVID-19

David Beckham. (File Photo: Xinhua/IANS)

London, April 10: Decorated former England football captain David Beckham has thanked all the frontline workers who are risking their lives in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic saying it was "another week of hard work".

Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video story in which the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was seen clapping along with his family.

"Managed to set the phone up this week to get the whole family showing our appreciation for all the frontline workers and our brilliant NHS. Thank you for another week of hard work. #ClapForOurCarers," Beckham wrote in the story.

The entire sporting calendar has come to a grinding halt because of COVID-19 which has claimed more than 90,000 lives across the world thus far.

A total of 7,978 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 881 on Wednesday.

There were now a total of 65,872 confirmed cases in the country. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday, on the advice of his doctor, after continuing to have a cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus.