Dean Henderson was slammed by Manchester United fans for his error that cost the side a crucial win and left them needing to score at San Siro next week. Henderson was guilty of making a weak attempt as Simon Kjaer thumped a header into the net to secure a late equaliser for AC Milan and a crucial away goal advantage ahead of next week’s second leg. The 24-year-old United shot stopper allowed the ball to pass despite getting a hand at it. He was trolled by the fans for his mistake. Former United players Paul Scholes and Own Hargreaves also lashed out at Henderson for a poor save that led to the goal. Manchester United 1–1 AC Milan Goal Video Highlights: Amad Diallo, Simon Kjaer Score in UEFA Europa League Last 16 First Leg Draw.

United had taken the lead through Amad Diallo’s maiden goal in the second half and were cruising to a 1-0 victory before Kjaer scored the equaliser in injury time after another defensive error. The Danish centre-back first evaded his marker Nemanja Matic and steered a header straight at Henderson, who managed to palm it but could stop the ball from crashing into the net. AC Milan secured a crucial away goal and now can advance into the Europa League quarter-finals with a draw at home.

United’s fans and former players were furious with Henderson for his poor attempt and blasted the young goalkeeper for the costly mistake. Replays showed Henderson was leaning backwards, which stopped him from generating enough power to palm the ball away. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also said that Henderson should have saved it as it was aimed direct at him. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

“He should save it,” said former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes. “He's trying to make it a little bit more difficult than it should be. First and foremost, keep the ball out of the net. He should save that. There's no doubt about that and he will know that." Another United midfielder Owen Hargreaves also echoed the same sentiments and said “Dean made a mistake.”

Solskjaer, who watched his side concede an injury-time equaliser for the second time at home after the 3-3 draw against Everton, was furious with the late goal. “I’m very disappointed to have conceded with one of the last kicks of the ball, or head,” he said. “Its a header from six yards. He can save it of course, I've seen him save them,” Solskjaer added.

