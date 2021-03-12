Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by AC Milan after a stoppage-time header by Simon Kjaer denied the Red Devils a win in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League last 16. Kjaer’s header give AC Milan the away goal advantage heading into next week’s crucial second leg at San Siro. Amad Diallo scored his maiden goal five minutes after coming on in the second half to give United the lead and it looked like the Red Devils would walk away with a 1-0 win before Kjaer evaded his marker and steered a header past Dean Henderson’s weak attempt for the equaliser. Manchester United Transfer News: David de Gea Could Be Sold If Asking Price is Met.

Diallo, 18, became the club's youngest non-British goalscorer in Europe after netting with his first effort on goal in brilliant fashion to give United the lead. The Ivorian, who joined the club from Atalanta in January, scored just five minutes after replacing Anthony Martial. Diallo scored with a well-placed header after latching onto a chipped pass from Bruno Fernandes. He looped the ball over a stranded Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with his back to goal to put United ahead.

But AC Milan, who had a goal ruled out for handball by VAR review and another for offside, kept penetrating and eventually found the net through a powerful header by Kjaer. The Danish centre-back escaped his marker Nemanja Matic and scored with a thumping header from a corner to hand Milan the advantage. Goalkeeper Henderson got his Hands to it but his feeble attempt wasn’t enough to keep the ball out. Take a look at the goal highlights from the match.

Manchester United vs AC Milan Goal Video Highlights

The equaliser was deserving for AC Milan, who were the better team and had more shots on target. For United, it was the first goal they conceded after 503 minutes across all competitions and now must score at San Siro next week to advance into the quarter-finals.

