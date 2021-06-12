Denmark and Finland will begin their Euro 2020 campaign when they face each other in the round of fixtures in Group B. The clash will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming to kick off their European campaign with a win and three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Denmark vs Finland, UEFA Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Both Denmark and Finland are drawn in a very favourable group as in paper apart from Belgium the three sides are expected to fight for the remaining direct qualification spot. However, the teams enter into this match on the back of some contrasting results with the Danish outfit recording four wins in their last five games while Finland have lost three of their last five fixtures. Euro 2020 Day 2 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

When is Denmark vs Finland, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Denmark vs Finland clash in Euro 2020 will take place late on June 12, 2021 (Saturday) at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Denmark vs Finland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Denmark vs Finland live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Denmark vs Finland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Denmark vs Finland, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO TV users can also catch the live action of the game on its app.

