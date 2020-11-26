Diego Maradona sadly passed after suffering a cardiac arrest on November 25 (Wednesday). Maradona was 60 at the time of his death. Tributes poured out in huge numbers for Maradona who was widely celebrated as one of the greatest footballers of all-time. Maradona was widely celebrated for his passing skills, vision and ball dribbling ability. A little maestro, Maradona led Argentina to the World Cup title glory in 1986 and also achieved enormous success at the club level most notably with Napoli who he led to their first Serie A title in 1987. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United led the tributes for the legend among European football clubs after his untimely demise. Diego Maradona Passes Away at 60: A Look At The Best Moments in Argentine Great's Footballing Career.

Maradona burst into the limelight with Boca Juniors after joining the club from Argentinos Juniors at the age of 21. His first foray in Europe came at Barcelona where he played for three seasons before making the move to Napoli in 1984 where he transcended himself as a legend both at the club and in world football. Clubs paid tribute to the legend after his said demise. Take a look at how clubs paid tribute to Maradona. Diego Maradona Best Goals: As Argentine Legend Passes Away, Check Out His Magical Moments on Football Field (Watch Videos).

Boca Juniors Pay Special Tribute to Diego Maradona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boca Juniors (desde 🏡) (@bocajrsoficial)

Thank You Diego! Barcelona Pay Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Manchester United Mourn Loss of Diego Maradona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Football Have Lost a True Great!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc)

Ciao Diego, Napoli Pay Tribute to Maradona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SSC Napoli (@officialsscnapoli)

Real Madrid Mourns Diego Maradona's Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

Maradona had recently been released from the hospital after undergoing successful brain surgery. He had been admitted to the hospital on his birthday on October 30 after falling ill at his birthday celebration at Gimnasia Y Esgrima, a first-division Argentina football club where he was the head coach. Maradona was later released from the hospital on November 11 after his successful surgery but sadly passed away two weeks later. RIP Maestro!

