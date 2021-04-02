Erling Haaland has been a top trend on social media after his agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge were in Barcelona and Real Madrid for transfer talks. Now it is reported that the Borussia Dortmund youngster only wants to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona. The pair were filmed arriving in Barcelona in what Balague said was "intentionally a very public affair". Raiola and Alf both were in Spain to speak to La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid. The duo reportedly spoke to Barcelona first and then Real Madrid. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Borussia Dortmund Director Michael Zorc Insists Norwegian Striker Will Stay at the Club Next Season.

Catalunya Radio reported Raiola also further went on to say that Dortmund star only wishes to play for either of the two clubs. Joan Laporta, the New President of Barcelona went on to say that they would want to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward but not this year. But in the upcoming year only because of the financial constraints that Barcelona is having currently. Haaland is believed to be available for just €75 million in 2022.

However, Borussia Dortmund President Director Michael Zorc has insisted that Haaland will stay in Borussia Dortmund and will not get transferred to another club. He still has three years to go for his contract to get over so bosses at the German club are not really worried about his transfer. Haaland has scored 49 goals in just 49 appearances since joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

