Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michel Zorc has insisted that striker Erling Haaland will stay at the club next season. Zorc confirmed that he had met the player’s agent Mino Raiola a day before Raiola and Haaland sr. travelled to Barcelona to meet the Blaugrana club officials over a possible transfer. Raiola and Alf-Inge met the Barcelona president Joan Laporta and other senior officials to discuss a potential transfer for the Norwegian striker. But Zorc was confident that Dortmund will keep Haaland this season. Erling Haaland Transfer News Update: Barcelona Hold Talks With Borussia Dortmund Star’s Father, Agent Mino Raiola.

"I spoke to Raiola yesterday. We made our intention clear,” Zorc told Sky Germany amid rumours that Haaland could leave the club this summer. The Dortmund sporting director remains confident that the 21-year-old will stay at Dortmund for at least another season.. "I have never seen someone like him. We can search Europe-wide. If he ever left us to go somewhere, there would only be a handful of clubs, but we'll try to keep him as long as possible for sporting reasons,” Zorc was quoted as saying by Goal. Sergio Ramos Injured Before Real Madrid Faces Liverpool and Barcelona, Pens a Long Note.

Haaland joined Dortmund from FC Salzburg in January 2020 and has already scored 49 goals in as many matches for the Bundesliga side. This season Haaland has already found the net 33 times of which 10 have come in the UEFA Champions League. His scoring streak has made the Norwegian one of the most coveted players in Europe. Apart from Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the forward this summer.

Barcelona president Laporta’s good relationship has, however, put Barcelona ahead in the race. The club met Raiola and Haaland sr. to discuss the possibilities of a potential transfer. But there has been no progress with Barcelona not in a position to shell out big money to seal the transfer. Manchester City are the current favourites to sign the prodigious talent.

