Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with 32 teams hitting the battlefield from 20 November till 18 December. The 22nd edition of the quadrennial men's football championship is the first of its kind to be played in winter months of November and December due to the torrid heat of Qatar. In addition to this, it is also for the first time that the tournament is being played in the Middle East and only second time in Asia.The 29 days long event will witness 32 teams competing in 64 matches with one aim to lift the prestigious trophy.

The championship will be played in two rounds; Group stage and Play-offs. Eight groups constituting four teams each have been derived for the league matches. Group B teams will include England, Iran, USA, and Wales. Each team in the group will play up against other three teams once in the group stage.Top two ranked teams based on the points derived from the group table will advance to the first level of the Play-offs; the round of 16. The first match of group B will be played between England and Iran on 21 November at Khalifa International Stadium. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B Points Table

Besides hosting the glorious event, Qatar also happens to be the first host nation making its debut in the FIFA World Cup since Italy in 1934. And also, the smallest nation by area to have hosted the soccer world cup ever. Eight venues across the five different cities in Qatar have been equipped to organise the 2022 world cup of the most popular sport with over 3.5 billion fans globally.

