Viacom18 holds the official broadcast rights of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Its channels Sports 18, Sports 18 Khel and MTV will provide the live telecast in India. However, the company moved its sports content from its OTT Voot to another app JioCinema. The football World Cup 2022 live streaming is available for free on JioCinema app and website. However, many fans claimed that they faced buffering issues during the live streaming on JioCinema app and website. Fans have been looking at alternatives of JioCinema to watch live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022, sadly not many options are available. However, some of the fans have discovered a way to watch Football World Cup 2022 live streaming on Voot Select, which is offering better quality. First and foremost, you must have subscribed to Voot's premium service to access the live content. From Voot Select you will need to find MTV channel and that's how you can enjoy the live coverage in Hindi commentary.

Disclaimer: At the time of publishing this article, MTV HD was working on Voot Select. Users have now reported it now more exists on the platform.

Steps to Watch FIFA WC 2022 Live Streaming on Voot Select

Guys if you have #VootSelect subscription, you can watch the matches in it. No lag @ the moment. Only in hindi 1) open #Voot 2) Select 'premium' option in the left menu. 3) Browse down in the window and choose MTV HD live#FIFAWorldCup #JioCinema #vootscam pic.twitter.com/TebzW7kGkI — Christy Abraham (@abrahamjr_liv) November 21, 2022

Video Tutorial of How to Watch FIFA WC 2022 Live Streaming on Voot Select

