Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are at it again. The Argentine star was not happy with a tackle by his PSG teammate during training and gave a death stare at the Spaniard in the heated moment. The two regularly clashed with each other in the La Liga when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid. Now, fans have once again got a glimpse of their old rivalry. Both Messi and Ramos had underwhelming debut seasons at PSG and are looking to bounce back this season.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)