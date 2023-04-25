Having beaten Celta Vigo in the weekend, an upbeat Real Madrid next face Girona in La Liga 2022-23. The Los Blancos have been in good form of late and will be hoping to register their fifth win across competitions when they face Girona. Carlo Ancelotti and co still sit second in the La Liga points table, with leaders Barcelona still ahead by 11 points. A win in this match will not only help Real Madrid narrow down that gap but also increase their lead over third-placed Atletico Madrid, who have just five points less. Winning La Liga might be a bit difficult for Real Madrid at this point, but they are still in with a small chance if Barcelona suffer a poor run of form. Real Madrid still have the Champions League and Copa del Rey final to look forward to this season and hence, missing out on defending the La Liga title might not be considered a setback for them. Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes at Al-Nassr Coaching Staff During Their 1–0 Loss to Al-Wehda in King Cup 2022–23 (Watch Video).

Girona in contrast, lost their last match to Real Valladolid in their last match and that is a setback, especially as they head to take on Real Madrid next. Sitting 11th in the La Liga points table, a win in this match can propel Girona to enter the top half of the table. Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema, who has not been named in the travelling squad. David Alaba and Ferland Mendy too will miss this match with injuries. David Lopez, Borja Garcia and Yangel Herrera among others, will be the absentees for Girona in this match. Given their recent form, Real Madrid are expected to win this match. The two sides had played out a 1-1 draw the last time they faced in the La Liga.

When is Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Girona in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Tuesday, April 25. The game will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadi Montilivi. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Girona and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Girona vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2023 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).