Manchester City have already broken the British record transfer fee this summer, signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a mammoth fee of £100 million. However, the defending Premier League champions aren’t yet done in the market as they are now once again hoping to break the bank in order to land Harry Kane before the window closes for another record transfer fee. Tottenham Hotspurs Shock Manchester City, Harry Kane-Less Team Registers 1-0 Win in EPL 2021-22.

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester City are interested in signing Harry Kane this summer and are pushing to complete the move despite Tottenham Hotspur’s continued denials to listen to offers for their star player. Manchester City are hoping to find a solution to land the England skipper before the transfer window shuts down on August 31.

Tottenham Hotspur have been keen on holding onto Harry Kane despite the striker expressing his desire to leave in the summer. The Spurs captain has three years left on his current contract with the club, who value him at more than £150 million. However, it is understood that Manchester City aren’t willing to pay that amount but could offer a close price.

As per the publication, Manchester City aren’t willing to meet Tottenham Hotspur’s price demands but are ready to break the British record fee again to land Harry Kane after having already paid £100m to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

It is understood that the defending Premier League champions are considering a £120 million-plus add-ons offer to land the England skipper but still haven’t received any positive feedback from Spurs over that deal. City are also considering adding a player to the offer but have reportedly failed to convince one of their stars to join Tottenham.

Pep Guardiola’s team played majority of the last season without a striker and with Sergio Aguero’s departure, Gabriel Jesus is the only recognised number 9 in the squad and Manchester City are working to land another goal-scorer with Harry Kane being the priority.

