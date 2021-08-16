It was touted to be quite a difficult night for Tottenham as they met Manchester City in EPL 2021-22. No Harry Kane and also Tottenham have a new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. But nothing came in the way for Tottenham as they registered a 1-0 win over City. Son Heung-Min was the one who scored a goal for his side.

Playing football the Tottenham way. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BSaoD0uKmE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 15, 2021

Watch Goal Highlights:

What a goal! Son Heung-min pic.twitter.com/YXdXJQ7Mbh — Betika Nigeria (@BetikaNigeria) August 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)