Juventus and Sassuolo face each other in the latest round of Serie A fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium on January 10, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and leaders AC Milan. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Juventus vs Sassuolo in Serie A 2020-21 can scroll down below. Serie A 2020–21 Match Result: Juventus Wins 3–1 Against AC Milan, Ends Rossoneri’s Unbeaten Run.

Juventus have won both their fixtures in the new year and will be looking to make it three in a row when they face Sassuolo, who are just a point behind them. Meanwhile, Roberto de Zebri’s team have lost two of their last four games in the league but could move into the top four with a win. Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo’s team could close the gap on the league leaders with all three points.

Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Sassuolo match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on January 11, 2021 (Monday).

How to Watch Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Sassuolo on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

